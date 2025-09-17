Gray caught one of five targets for one yard in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Despite seeing an uptick in playing time and targets in Week 2, Gray was to make the most of his opportunities. After playing just 41 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in Week 1 and seeing only one target, the veteran tight end's five targets tied for the second-highest total of any Kansas City pass catcher against the Eagles while seeing his snap share jump to 65 percent. With the Chiefs' offense struggling so far this season and Travis Kelce healthy, Gray's does not have a clear path to meaningful production. The 26-year-old should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Giants.