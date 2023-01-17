Gray gathered in their only target for 14 yards during Saturday's 31-13 win against the Raiders.

Gray tallied just one catch in each of the final three games of the regular season and no more than three in any single game while reaching pay dirt just once through the air and once on the ground. Gray at least finished 2022 with an offensive snap count percentage (52.7) north of 50 for the first time in his young career and may be aligned as the top in-house option to take over at tight end once Travis Kelce retires. Until then, and assuming the team doesn't upgrade the tight end depth by other means, Gray is largely irrelevant from a fantasy perspective aside from some deep dynasty formats.