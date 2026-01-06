Gray caught three of five targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 14-12 defeat to the Raiders.

Gray's production grew year over year from 2021 until 2024, but he took a big step back in that regard during the 2025 campaign, amassing just 21 catches for 178 yards and failing to find paydirt for the first time in his career. With Travis Kelce a retirement candidate, Gray was once looked at as the potential heir to the starting role, but there are certainly questions as to whether he's a starting-caliber tight end. Pending Kelce's looming retirement decision, the Chiefs' offseason moves should be telling about the team's plans for Gray moving forward.