Gray finished Friday's 19-17 victory against Las Vegas with four catches on six targets for 58 yards.

Though Gray couldn't get into the end zone after tallying two touchdowns in each of his previous two games, the fourth-year tight end still had a strong showing, as he ranked third on Kansas City in receiving yards. Two of his receptions went for over 20 yards, and Gray surpassed 50 yards overall for the third time this season. It's become clear of late that Gray (62 percent offensive snap share) and Travis Kelce (90 percent offensive snap share), who logged seven catches for 68 yards in the victory, can both be productive while sharing tight end duties for the Chiefs.