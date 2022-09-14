Gray snagged a 10-yard reception across two targets in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.
Starting tight end Travis Kelce had a huge outing in Week 1 (eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets), but the Chiefs were still able to find playing time for depth options in Gray (36 snaps) and Fortson (22 snaps). Gray and Fortson are still likely to operate mostly as blockers when they're on the field, limiting the upside of both players so long as Kelce and the team's other key pass catchers are available.