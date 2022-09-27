Gray recorded a 26-yard reception on two targets while playing 25 of the Chiefs' 59 offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Gray's 26-yard catch and run with less than a minute left in the third quarter marked the longest reception through his first two seasons in the NFL. With snap shares ranging between 42 and 55 percent in each of the three games the Chiefs have played this season, Gray has carved out a larger role than anticipated behind top tight end Travis Kelce. Head coach Andy Reid hasn't been shy about having Gray and Kelce share the field together, but Gray typically functions as a blocker in those scenarios.