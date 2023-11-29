Gray played 30 of the Chiefs' 60 snaps on offense and finished with three catches for 30 yards on three targets in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

Gray failed to record a reception for the first time all season in the Chiefs' Week 11 loss to the Eagles, but he was able to bounce back nicely in Kansas City's come-from-behind win over the Raiders. As long as top tight end Travis Kelce is available, Gray is unlikely to rank as anything more than a tertiary option in the Kansas City passing game, though the Duke product does at least see fairly consistent involvement. Gray has drawn between one and five targets in each of his 11 appearances to date.