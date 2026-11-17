Gray caught one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons.

Gray was unable to reel in multiple passes for the second straight week after he had at least two catches in each of the team's previous five games prior to Week 9. The tight end did play a season-high 53 offensive snaps with Travis Kelce being limited to just 18 snaps on offense as a result of an ankle injury. If Kelce is forced to be limited or even miss the team's Week 11 matchup with Arizona, Gray would stand to operate as the team's primary tight end in his place.