Following the recent NFL Draft, Gray remains in the mix to back up Travis Kelce along with Blake Bell and Jody Fortson (Achilles), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Of course as long as Kelce, who logged 159 targets last season, remains available, there's not going to be much volume for Kansas City's reserve tight ends. In 2021, Gray caught seven of his 10 targets for 36 yards and a TD in 16 games. Meanwhile, Bell logged 13 targets in 16 contests and Fortson five in six outings. In the event that Kelce misses time for any reason in 2022, it's unclear who would fill in as the team's starting TE, with a time-share approach in which Gray -- a 2021 fifth-rounder -- would likely be a factor.