Gray caught all three of his targets for 53 yards during the Chiefs' 22-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Gray's third and final catch of Sunday's game was for 31 yards early in the third quarter. It was the fourth time in six-year NFL career that he surpassed 50 receiving yards in a game, with the other three instances taking place in 2024. Gray's 39 offensive snaps were one shy of Travis Kelce, though the latter was nursing a right ankle injury during Sunday's game, and that health concern will be worth monitoring ahead of the Chiefs' Week 7 road tilt against the Seahawks on Oct. 25.