Gray reeled in both of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Lions.

Gray hasn't posted any fantasy-worthy stat lines this season, notching no more than three catches in a contest. He's recorded just eight catches for 47 yards overall this season and has yet to reach pay dirt after doing so five times last season. Gray isn't of particular fantasy interest as long as Travis Kelce remains available, but he could spark some interest should Kelce miss any time.