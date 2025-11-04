Gray couldn't retrieve his lone target during Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Gray saw a steep decline in usage during Sunday's tilt, likely due to the Chiefs trailing most of the game and utilizing a more pass-centric approach than usual. Gray's 37 percent snap share marked his lowest snap share of the season, and his 22 offensive snaps were a season-low mark. Gray doesn't possess much fantasy appeal as a backup tight end to Travis Kelce but could move on to the radar should Kelce miss any time in the future.