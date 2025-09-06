Gray brought in his lone target for three yards during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

Gray played 41 percent of offensive snaps behind top tight end Travis Kelce, but even with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) being forced off the field after three snaps and Rashee Rice (suspension) unavailable, Gray's target share didn't notably increase. He'll again contribute behind Kelce as Kansas City prepares for a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles in Week 2.