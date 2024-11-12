Gray hauled in each of his two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 16-14 win versus the Broncos.

After a promising four-game stretch spanning from Weeks 4-8 that saw Gray post 13 catches for 158 yards, the fourth-year tight end has posted just two catches total over the past two games. Gray also saw a slight downturn in his playing time, logging just 39 snaps (57 percent) after crossing the 60-percent threshold in each of the last three games. Either way, Gray has yet to find pay dirt this season and is the clear No. 2 at tight end, so he's likely nothing more than a deep dynasty stash at this point.