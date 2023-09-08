Gray brought in three of five targets for 31 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Gray drew the start for Travis Kelce (knee), but it was fellow tight end Blake Bell who scored a touchdown between the two fill-ins. However, Gray tied for second in receptions and third in receiving yards on the night for the Chiefs, which used an all-hands-on-deck approach in their attempt to make up for Kelce's absence. The third-year pro took a sizable step forward in his production in 2022 with a 28-299-1 line on 34 targets, so Thursday's production could be somewhat indicative of what could be another incremental bump in volume in the new season, even when Kelce is healthy.