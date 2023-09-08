Gray brought in three of five targets for 31 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.
Gray drew the start for Travis Kelce (knee), but it was fellow tight end Blake Bell who scored a touchdown between the two fill-ins. However, Gray tied for second in receptions and third in receiving yards on the night for the Chiefs, which used an all-hands-on-deck approach in their attempt to make up for Kelce's absence. The third-year pro took a sizable step forward in his production in 2022 with a 28-299-1 line on 34 targets, so Thursday's production could be somewhat indicative of what could be another incremental bump in volume in the new season, even when Kelce is healthy.
More News
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Expected to start for injured Kelce•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Could start Week 1 if Kelce sits•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: One catch in regular-season finale•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Grabs another three passes•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Nabs three passes versus Denver•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Adds two more catches to ledger•