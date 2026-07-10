Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Chiefs' Noah Gray: Set to reprise No. 2 role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gray is expected to reprise his complementary No. 2 tight end role behind Travis Kelce during the 2026 season, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Gray caught 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards without a touchdown while suiting up for 16 regular-season games in 2025, a notable step back from the 40-437-5 line he totaled in 2024. He remains a versatile contributor on offense and special teams, but Gray's limited receiving production will likely keep him of the fantasy radar. There's a chance Gray will carry greater relevance if Kelce is forced to miss time.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!