Chiefs' Noah Gray: Set to reprise No. 2 role

Gray is expected to reprise his complementary No. 2 tight end role behind Travis Kelce during the 2026 season, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Gray caught 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards without a touchdown while suiting up for 16 regular-season games in 2025, a notable step back from the 40-437-5 line he totaled in 2024. He remains a versatile contributor on offense and special teams, but Gray's limited receiving production will likely keep him of the fantasy radar. There's a chance Gray will carry greater relevance if Kelce is forced to miss time.