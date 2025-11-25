Head coach Andy Reid said that Gray (concussion) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Gray not yet cleared for practice after entering concussion protocol following Sunday's overtime victory over the Colts, he would appear to be a long shot to play Thursday in Dallas. Assuming Gray ends up being ruled out for the Thanksgiving Day matchup, Robert Tonyan and Jared Wiley would be next in line to provide depth at tight end behind starter Travis Kelce.