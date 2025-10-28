Gray reeled in two of four targets for 23 yards during Monday's 28-7 victory against the Commanders.

Gray continues to see healthy usage in a heavy two-tight end offensive scheme in KC, playing 55-plus percent of the snaps in every game since Week 2. Even so, Gray doesn't provide a ton in the way of fantasy value, registering more than two catches just once all season while failing to reach pay dirt yet. Gray figures to remain a background figure in the offense as long as star tight end Travis Kelce is on the field.