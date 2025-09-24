Gray caught three of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Gray played 68 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. Meanwhile, teammate Travis Kelce played 74 percent of the snaps, his lowest mark through three games. Despite his increase in snap share and targets, Gray was unable to get much going while the Kansas City's offense continues to try to find its footing early in the 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Ravens.