Williams ended the 2025 season with 48 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed over 17 games.

Williams was a consistent special-teams contributor who earned a shot at being a full-time defensive starter towards the end of the campaign. The cornerback ended the season strong with 23 of his 48 total tackles coming in the last five games, along with his sole sack and four of his passes defensed. The third-round rookie has the potential to be a consistent starting cornerback for the Chiefs, as Jaylen Watson (groin) and Mike Edwards are on expiring deals.