The Chiefs signed Evans as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Evans played at Penn State for three years before ending his collegiate career as a Washington Husky in 2025. The wide receiver had a down year in 2025, playing in 11 games and collecting 17 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown. His best college season was in 2024, producing 415 yards and five touchdown grabs on just 21 receptions. Evans will have to compete with many other options in training camp as the Chiefs look to refortify their wide-receiver room ahead of the 2026 season.