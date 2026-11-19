The Chiefs activated Norman-Lott (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Norman-Lott was removed from the PUP list prior to the expiration of his 21-day practice window. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and his participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll make his 2026 regular-season debut against the Cardinals on Sunday. Norman-Lott is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in October of 2025.