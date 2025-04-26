The Chiefs selected Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Norman-Lott (6-foot-2, 291 pounds) bizarrely never started in college, instead playing as a passing-down specialist at both Tennessee (2023-2024) and Arizona State (2020-2022). Norman-Lott was fairly productive in this specialist capacity, but it's still odd and probably concerning that he never got the chance to do more on the field. Norman-Lott is athletic for a 290-pounder, boasting a 31.5-inch vertical jump and 113-inch broad jump, so it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs try to tap into something more than what Norman-Lott showed at Arizona State or Tennessee.