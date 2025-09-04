Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott: Gets questionable tag Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norman-Lott (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Chargers.
Norman-Lott was estimated as a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough, matching his participation level Tuesday and Wednesday. The rookie second-round pick is expected to rotate in on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line if Norman-Lott gets the green light to make his regular-season NFL debut Friday in Brazil.