Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott: Likely to start camp on PUP list

Norman-Lott (knee) will likely start camp on the active/PUP list, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reported Friday.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL in the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the Raiders last season. The defensive tackle has spent the offseason rehabbing in the hopes of being ready for the season, but he likely won't participate at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Andy Reid said that the 24-year-old was making progress, which Norman-Lott should have a chance to get on the practice field at some point during camp.