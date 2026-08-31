Norman-Lott (knee) was moved to the reserve/PUP list by the Chiefs on Sunday.

Norman-Lott was placed on the active/PUP list ahead of training camp, and he did not appear in a preseason game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in October. The defensive lineman will now be forced to miss at least four contests to begin the regular season, and in his absence, rookie first-rounder Peter Woods will handle the primary reserve role at defensive tackle behind Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga.