The Chiefs placed Norman-Lott (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL during the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the Raiders on Sunday. The injury will sideline the rookie second-rounder for the rest of the 2025 season, and he'll turn his attention toward his recovery and to be ready for the start of training camp in July of 2026. He'll end his first NFL regular season with five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks. Jerry Tillery should see more rotational snaps at defensive tackle in Norman-Lott's absence.