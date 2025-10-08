Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott: On track to play vs. Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norman-Lott (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Norman-Lott sat out in Week 5 at Jacksonville with a shoulder injury, but it now looks like he's back to 100 percent for Week 6. He projects to start on the defensive line Sunday against a run-heavy Lions squad.
