Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott: Set to start camp on PUP list

Norman-Lott (knee) will likely start camp on the active/PUP list, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reported Friday.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL in the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the Raiders. The defensive tackle has spent the offseason rehabbing in the hopes of being ready for the season, but will likely not participate at the beginning of training camp. Coach Andy Reid said that the 24-year-old was making progress, which means he may have a chance to join the team's preseason activities at some point.