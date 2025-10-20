Norman-Lott sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Norman-Lott exited the Chiefs' Week 7 win in the third quarter due to a knee injury, which has now been revealed to be a torn ACL. The rookie defensive tackle from Tennessee had played just 70 defensive snaps through his first five NFL games, recording five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. Now that he's expected to miss the remainder of Kansas City's 2025 campaign, expect Jerry Tillery to operate as the team's top reserve interior defensive lineman.