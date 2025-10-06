Norman-Lott (shoulder) is inactive for Monday night's contest in Jacksonville, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Norman-Lott suffered a shoulder injury in practice Friday, and he will now be forced to miss his second contest of the year, previously sitting out Week 1 with an ankle issue. In his absence, Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi will stand to see an increase in workload at defensive tackle alongside Chris Jones versus the Jaguars.