Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott: Won't return vs. Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norman-Lott (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Norman-Lott had to be helped off the field late in the third quarter due to a knee injury. He was taken back to the locker room to have his knee injury evaluated, and the results of those tests will be worth closely monitoring given the numerous injuries that have plagued the Chiefs' offensive line this season.
