Brown and the Chiefs remain far apart on a long-term extension, and the franchise-tagged left tackle is a candidate to hold out during training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Friday's deadline for a long-term deal is fast approaching, and if Brown and Kansas City aren't able to come to terms on a new contract by July 15, Garafolo reports that the left tackle could even hold out from Week 1. The 26-year-old has yet to sign the franchise tender extended to him by the Chiefs back in March, and he skipped May OTAs as a result of the contract dispute. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown is vying for a new extension which would allot him more than a $20 million annual salary, in line with other top performers at his position.