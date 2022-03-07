The Chiefs plan to use their franchise tag on Brown prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown becomes the first known impending free agent to receive his team's franchise tag this offseason, with Kansas City set to make the transaction official at some point in the next 24 hours. After Brown spent his first three years with the Ravens while playing primarily at right tackle, Kansas City acquired him last April and installed him as its starter on the left side. He earned his third Pro Bowl nod and helped bring stability at a position that proved to be a major area of weakness in the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV the season prior, so Kansas City's willingness to keep the 25-year-old in the fold for 2022 on a deal worth approximately $16.5 million comes as little surprise. The one-year franchise tender could merely serve as a placeholder while the Chiefs look to work out a longer-term deal with Brown.