Brown announced Thursday that he will sign with agent Michael Portner as the franchise-tagged left tackle works with the Chiefs on a long-term contract extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brown's extension talks with Kansas City have been stalled up until this point due to his lack of an agent, so the hiring of Portner should spur these negotiations moving forward. The three-time Pro Bowler was franchise-tagged by the Chiefs this offseason, but he will now likely look to negotiate a top-of-the-market extension by the July 15 deadline to do so. Brown started 16 regular-season games in 2021 and the Chiefs likely wish to keep the 26-year-old, who was acquired from Baltimore in exchange for a haul of draft capital last offseason, in the team's long-term plans.