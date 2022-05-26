Brown wasn't in attendance at Thursday's voluntary OTAs and still doesn't have a contract, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Brown is still working on getting an agent, which has delayed any potential trade talks. The 2018 third-round pick was franchise tagged by Kansas City this offseason, but he has yet to sign the tag, so he currently remains without a contract. However, it doesn't appear to be too big of an issue, as Reid relayed that Brown continues to work out and prepare for the season in Florida, so it sounds like the issue is excepted to be resolved by training camp.