Brown wasn't in attendance at Thursday's voluntary OTAs, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Brown is still working on getting an agent, which has delayed any potential extension talks. The 2018 third-round pick was franchise tagged by Kansas City this offseason, but to date he has yet to sign the tag. However, it doesn't appear to be too big of an issue, at least at this stage, as Reid relayed that Brown continues to work out and prepare for the season in Florida. The two sides have until July 15 to get a long-term contract done.
