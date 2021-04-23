The Ravens are trading Brown to the Chiefs for a package that includes the 31st overall pick in the 2021 draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After an impressive stint filling in for Ronnie Stanley (ankle) at left tackle last season, Brown requested a trade with the hope of finding a permanent home on the blindside. He should get his wish in Kansas City, where he'll spend the final year of his rookie contract protecting QB Patrick Mahomes. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Brown may play out 2021 without an extension, as he and the Chiefs don't have any deal in place right now.