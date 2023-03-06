Brown won't be franchise tagged by the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
After playing under the tag this past season, the defending Super Bowl champions have opted not to use it on Brown for the 2023 season. While this move is somewhat unexpected, it does not come as a complete surprise, as it would have cost the money-tight Chiefs $19.92 million against the salary cap. Kansas City will have until March 13th to try and re-sign Brown before he hits the open market, otherwise the four-time Pro Bowl tackle will likely end up as one of the most highly coveted free agents.