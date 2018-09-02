Scandrick's presence on the Kansas City roster made David Amerson expendable, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Amerson did himself no favors with a poor showing this preseason, but he might have stuck around anyway if the Chiefs hadn't added Scandrick, who could be in the mix for regular snaps as the team's nickelback. Steven Nelson and Kendall Fuller likely will be the starting cornerbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories