Chiefs' Orson Charles: Promoted to active roster
Charles was promoted to the Chiefs' active roster Tuesday.
Charles signed with the Chiefs back in June before ultimately ending up on the team's practice squad. The exact reason for Tuesday's promotion isn't clear, but Charles will likely be used as a depth option at tight end behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris.
