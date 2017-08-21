Play

Ehinger (knee) has been cleared to practice.

Ehinger passed his physical Monday and was subsequently cleared to practice. It's been a long road back to the field for the second-year player out of Cincinnati who tore his ACL during his rookie campaign. The Chiefs are hoping Ehinger can function as a solid backup plan should he be needed at any point during the season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories