Chiefs' Parker Ehinger: Cleared to practice
Ehinger (knee) has been cleared to practice.
Ehinger passed his physical Monday and was subsequently cleared to practice. It's been a long road back to the field for the second-year player out of Cincinnati who tore his ACL during his rookie campaign. The Chiefs are hoping Ehinger can function as a solid backup plan should he be needed at any point during the season.
