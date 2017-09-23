Play

Ehinger (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Ehinger has practiced on a limited basis each of the past two weeks but has received the doubtful tag heading into both games. Given that he's still practiced lately the injury doesn't seem overly severe, but it's difficult to gauge his likelihood to play beyond this Sunday.

