Chiefs' Parker Ehinger: Limited action in 2017
Ehinger started just one game for the Chiefs during the 2017 season.
Ehinger started four games and played in five for the Chiefs in 2016, but he remains simply a depth option unless injuries open up a spot. He should resume that role during the 2018 campaign.
