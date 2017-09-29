Chiefs' Parker Ehinger: Practicing without limitations
Ehinger (knee) practiced in full Thursday.
Ehinger hasn't seen any game action this season due to a knee injury. However, that could change in Week 4 now that he seems to have returned to full strength.
