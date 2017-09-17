Play

Ehinger (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Ehinger was originally listed as doubtful after practicing as a limited participant throughout the week, so it's no surprise he won't be available Sunday as the Chiefs continue to proceed cautiously. His next chance to return will come in Week 3 against the Chargers.

