Ehinger (knee) will open training camp on the Chiefs' physically unable to perform list, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.

Ehinger missed most of his rookie season after tearing his ACL in October, and while he's expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2017 campaign, the Chiefs will limit his workload in the early stages of camp. The Chiefs will count on Ehinger to challenge for a starting role at guard once he's healthy.