Chiefs' Parker Ehinger: Starts camp on PUP list
Ehinger (knee) will open training camp on the Chiefs' physically unable to perform list, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.
Ehinger missed most of his rookie season after tearing his ACL in October, and while he's expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2017 campaign, the Chiefs will limit his workload in the early stages of camp. The Chiefs will count on Ehinger to challenge for a starting role at guard once he's healthy.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...