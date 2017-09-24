Play

Ehinger (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ehinger will miss his third straight game, even though he's been practicing in a limited fashion for the past two weeks. The 25-year-old guard played in a reserve role anyways, so this doesn't affect the Chiefs' game plan.

