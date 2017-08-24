Play

Ehinger (knee) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Ehinger has not suffered a setback, but isn't quite ready for game action after coming off the PUP list Monday. The 24-year-old started four games for the Chiefs last season before tearing his ACL in October and looks to regain a starting role.

