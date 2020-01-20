Mahomes completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 294 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Titans. He also carried eight times for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 35-24 win.

Although the Tennessee defense had been rolling, it was no mach for Mahomes, who averaged a healthy 8.4 yards per attempt while completing 66 percent of his passes. He connected with Tyreek Hill for two touchdowns and added a spectacular 27-yard rushing score before capping his day off with a 60-yard strike to Sammy Watkins in the fourth quarter. Mahomes has been outstanding in two playoff games this postseason, accounting for nine total touchdowns, zero turnovers and 106 rushing yards, in addition to plenty of passing yards. Both his potential Super Bowl opponents boast strong defenses, but he seems more than capable of producing regardless of who lines up across from him.